Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

PXD stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,106.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

