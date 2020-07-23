Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

