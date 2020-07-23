Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
NASDAQ PNFP opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $376,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
