Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

