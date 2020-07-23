Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is $0.18. Phillips 66 posted earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

PSX stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $70,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

