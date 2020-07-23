Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.