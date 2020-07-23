Pfenex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,433% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

PFNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFNX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pfenex by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pfenex by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfenex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 229,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pfenex by 95.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

