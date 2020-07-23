Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Petropavlovsk from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 39 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

Petropavlovsk has a 52 week low of GBX 9.09 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 34.55 ($0.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $954.10 million and a PE ratio of 36.00.

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.