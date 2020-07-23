Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) Insider Buys £904 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) insider Robin John Angus purchased 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of £452 ($556.24) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,112.48).

Personal Assets Trust stock opened at £446 ($548.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of £442.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of £430.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49. Personal Assets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 438 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of £452 ($556.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

