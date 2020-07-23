Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $975,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lynn Rothman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total value of $936,576.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $39,000.00.

NYSE:PEN opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.34 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

