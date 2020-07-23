Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

