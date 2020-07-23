Peel Hunt Reiterates Sell Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs (LON:GRG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Greggs to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,860 ($22.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greggs in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,375 ($29.23) price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Greggs to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Greggs from GBX 2,640 ($32.49) to GBX 2,105 ($25.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,000 ($24.61).

Get Greggs alerts:

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,518 ($18.68) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 15.95 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,550 ($31.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,685.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,898.80.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,363.83 ($1,678.35).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.