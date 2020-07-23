Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON G4M opened at GBX 405 ($4.98) on Thursday. Gear4music has a 52 week low of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 268.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32. The company has a market cap of $84.83 million and a P/E ratio of 33.20.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

