Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 211 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 220.60 ($2.71).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 142.10 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.64. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

