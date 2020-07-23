Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for RDI Reit (LON:RDI)

RDI Reit (LON:RDI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDI. Canaccord Genuity raised RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on RDI Reit from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.67 ($1.25).

RDI opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79. RDI Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 41.55 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.22 ($1.76). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

