McKay Securities’ (MCKS) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of McKay Securities in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.28) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.40. McKay Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 286 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of $174.39 million and a PE ratio of 21.51.

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

