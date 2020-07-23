Peel Hunt Raises Strix Group (LON:KETL) Price Target to GBX 205

Strix Group (LON:KETL) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $367.93 million and a PE ratio of 17.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.95. Strix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23.

In related news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £84,360.30 ($103,815.28).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

