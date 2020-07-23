PAX Gold Reaches Market Cap of $46.40 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $46.40 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for about $1,881.31 or 0.19799413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.96 or 0.05545897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017316 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019913 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 24,663 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

