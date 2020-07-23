Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $246,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $454,688,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.5 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

