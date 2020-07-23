Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $243,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 561.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 328.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 37,112 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,625,788.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,742 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,945 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

