Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $209,000 Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,916,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,779,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.51 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.