Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 92 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $265.17 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $265.59. The company has a market cap of $282.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.15 and its 200 day moving average is $227.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

