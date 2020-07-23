Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 7,650 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

