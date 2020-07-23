Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 43 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $251.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

