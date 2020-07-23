Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after buying an additional 4,969,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after buying an additional 4,341,408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.