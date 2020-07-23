Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 28,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.