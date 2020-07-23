Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,250 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 519,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,758 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,274,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,761,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of MTSI opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $357,114.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,778 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

