Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,100 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Creative Planning increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 187,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PTLA opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.32.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.73% and a negative return on equity of 267.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. William Blair cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.