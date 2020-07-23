Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 193 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Linde by 4.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Linde by 165.3% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 48,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $53,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Linde by 6.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Linde by 38.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179,147 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $246.35.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

