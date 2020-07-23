Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $71.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. Cfra dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

