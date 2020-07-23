Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

