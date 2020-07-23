Patten & Patten Inc. TN Raises Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,921,000 after purchasing an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter worth about $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

