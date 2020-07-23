Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases Shares of 950 Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Caci International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caci International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded Caci International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caci International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

In other Caci International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,954.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Pavitt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.94, for a total value of $128,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,188.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,932. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $208.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Caci International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

