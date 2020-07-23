Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 927 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 295.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

