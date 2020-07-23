Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 622 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

NYSE:LLY opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average is $147.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,899 shares of company stock worth $93,465,058. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

