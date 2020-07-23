Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

