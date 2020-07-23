Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

MO stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of -84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

