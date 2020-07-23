Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $55.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

