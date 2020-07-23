Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.