Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $516,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

CARR opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

