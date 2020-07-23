Patten & Patten Inc. TN Invests $209,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $79.52 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

