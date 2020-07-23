Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $839,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

