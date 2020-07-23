Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after acquiring an additional 255,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,479,000 after acquiring an additional 843,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

