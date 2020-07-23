Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $559,000 Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $179.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.08.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

