Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $185.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.44 and its 200-day moving average is $176.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

