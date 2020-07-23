Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $394.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

