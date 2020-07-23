Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.12 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $123.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.92. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

