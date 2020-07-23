Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 444,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 285,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $119.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.