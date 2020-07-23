Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.