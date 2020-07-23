Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.71. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

