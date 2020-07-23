Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,885,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.